Nalgonda: MC Koti Reddy of TRS wins MLC polls

Nalgonda: TRS candidate MC Koti Reddy won the Nalgonda Local Body MLC seat with a huge majority of 691 votes with first preference vote.

Of the total 1,271 votes, 1,233 members casted their vote in the election held on December 10. Of the polled votes, 50 votes were found invalid in counting. Of the valid 1,183 votes, TRS candidate MC Koti Reddy secured 917 votes whereas the independent candidate and former MLA and present Aler ZPTC got 226 votes. Another independent candidate, Nalgonda ZPTC and follower of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Vanguri Lakshmaiah got only 26 votes.

The remaining 4 independent candidates, Arpula Srisaialam got 3 votes, Kasarla Venkateshwarlu got 6 votes, Ramsingh Korra got 5 votes and Bejjam Saidulu got 0 votes.

It may be noted that all the independents who contested in MLC election are affiliated to Congress and the total of all six independents is 265 against nearly 300 votes of Congress local body representatives'.

Speaking to media on the occasion, MC Kotireddy conveyed his gratitude to all who voted for him and stated that he would work hard to address the progress of the district and his native constituency Nagarjuna Sagar.

TRS leaders and party workers celebrated the victory of MC Koti Reddy in a grand manner in Erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Independent candidate and Aler ZPTC of Congress Kududula Nagesh who got 226 votes, accused both MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over working against him and damaging Congress party for their personal interests. He said that Komatireddy aide Vanguri Lakshmaiah who filed nomination as an independent got only 26 votes. He urged the SC, ST, BC and minorities to unite to get power.