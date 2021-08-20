Nalgonda: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao reviews green drive pace

Nalgonda: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday said the Department of Panchayath Raj and Rural Development has set a target to plant 8.76 crore saplings in current financial year and 7.91 crore saplings have been planted so far to restore the pleasant atmosphere in rural areas in the State. The Minister held a meeting along with the Gram Panchayath Secretary and EGS workers, who are planting saplings on the highway near Munugodu in Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said the plantation will be taken along 6,437 km of stretch under multilayer avenue plantation in the State during this financial year and added that 3,208 km long plantation has been completed so far and the remaining 3,155 km of avenue plantation will be completed soon.

The Minister asked the Gram Panchayat Secretary to expedite the avenue plantation works along the road and take steps to protect every sapling being planted. Appoint tree guards after saplings are planted in order to protect them from goats and other animals, Errabelli added.