Nalgonda: Missing doctor body recovered from tank

Nalgonda: The missing of a private hospital doctor Jayasheel Reddy's body was recovered from an irrigation tank located near his agriculature field on Tuesday at Mella Duppala Pally in Nalgonda mandal.



According to police, a team was formed for the search operation of the doctor and later on Tuesday morning the police has recovered the body.

Nalgonda rural SI Rajashekar Reddy stated that police are investigating in two angles, either he fell in the tank accidentally or committed suicide.

Body of Dr Reddy was shifted to Government hospital in Nalgonda for postmortem.

The missing of a private hospital doctor Jayasheel Reddy from his agriculture field triggered panic in Nalgonda.

According to sources, Reddy on Monday had asked the driver to park the car in shed and wait for him. They also revealed that during his visit to the field, Reddy sent some photos of the pond around 8:45 am to his maternal uncle Komatireddy Vinod Reddy and later his phone was switched off from 9.30 am. A concerned Vinod Reddy rushed to the agriculture field but failed to find Jayasheel Reddy anywhere.

Rural police rushed to the spot and took up search operations along with fire department personnel in the open well.It is learnt that Reddy had booked tickets to travel to the US this week but was not interested in going abroad. He was a bachelor. Some people said he also spoke with his mother over phone before sending the photos of the overflowing pond to his uncle. Dr Jayasheel Reddy is a close relative of LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy.