Nalgonda: MLA’s staunch supporter turns foe

Nalgonda: The former follower of MLA Bhupal Reddy, Pilli Ramaraju has accused the MLA of witch hunt, and added that he had been targeted by the legislator.

Pilli Ramaraju had been the main follower of Bhupal Reddy, but had fallen out with the MLA and has been establishing his ground in the Nalgonda constituency.

Pilli Ramaraju accused MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy of committing factional activities against him. He didn’t back down with regard to distribution of Ganesh idols In addition to Nalgonda, Ganesh idols were distributed in Thipparthi and Kanagal mandals of Nalgonda constituency.

Three days ago, he submitted a petition in the Nalgonda DSP’s office alleging that the MLA was trying to harass him.

On Tuesday, Pilli Ramaraju stated that his flexies were being removed by the MLA’s followers and the municipal staff at the instigation of the MLA.

Protesting against MLA Bhupal Reddy, Ramaraju along with his followers conducted a rally to to the Nalgonda SP office.

He alleged that the police have seized the vehicles of the DJs brought for Ganesh immersion celebrations and tore his flexies arranged in the town.

He alleged that Kangal SI was acting in a factional way and was abusing him, and added that he would not tolerate any anarchy with the police. He demanded police to protect him.

Later, a petition was submitted in the SP office by him.