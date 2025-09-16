  • Menu
Nalgonda POCSO court delivers verdict in rape case

In a significant ruling, the Nalgonda POCSO court has sentenced 60-year-old Marri Ushayya to 24 years in prison for the rape of a 4th-grade student from Anneparri village.

Nalgonda: In a significant ruling, the Nalgonda POCSO court has sentenced 60-year-old Marri Ushayya to 24 years in prison for the rape of a 4th-grade student from Anneparri village. The crime, which occurred in March 2023, prompted the victim's family to file a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a POCSO case.

Following a series of hearings, the court concluded its proceedings, handing down the substantial sentence along with a fine of Rs. 40,000. The victim's family expressed their relief and satisfaction with the court's decision, marking an important moment in their pursuit of justice.

