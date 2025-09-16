Live
- Meta Accidentally Reveals New Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Display Ahead of Connect Event
- Training for SIR at ERO-level in West Bengal today
- India’s Next Leap in Surgical Robotics: Meril Unveils Mizzo Endo 4000 – The Advanced Soft Tissue Robotic System
- Cleartrip Unveils Industry-First Visa Denial Cover Ahead of The Big Billion Day 2025
- South India’s favourite flavours, now in every bite of McDonald’s ‘Fried Chicken’ offerings
- Nalgonda POCSO court delivers verdict in rape case
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Commits ₹56 Crore to CSR Initiatives in Maharashtra
- What are the Best GMAT Mock Tests in 2025?
- ED Summons Cricketers Yuvraj Singh And Robin Uthappa In Illegal Betting Probe
- Watch: Bengaluru Commuter Slams BMRCL After Concrete Shower on Car at Silk Board Metro Station
Nalgonda POCSO court delivers verdict in rape case
Highlights
In a significant ruling, the Nalgonda POCSO court has sentenced 60-year-old Marri Ushayya to 24 years in prison for the rape of a 4th-grade student from Anneparri village.
Nalgonda: In a significant ruling, the Nalgonda POCSO court has sentenced 60-year-old Marri Ushayya to 24 years in prison for the rape of a 4th-grade student from Anneparri village. The crime, which occurred in March 2023, prompted the victim's family to file a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of a POCSO case.
Following a series of hearings, the court concluded its proceedings, handing down the substantial sentence along with a fine of Rs. 40,000. The victim's family expressed their relief and satisfaction with the court's decision, marking an important moment in their pursuit of justice.
Next Story