Nalgonda: Rich tributes paid to Valmiki

Nalgonda: The life of Maharshi Valmiki, who presented the epic Ramayana to the world, should be an ideal for all, said district additional SP Narmada.

Valmiki Maharshi Jayanti was held at DPO office on Wednesday. She paid rich tributes by garlanding the picture of Valmiki Maharshi.

Speaking on this occasion, she advised to know the biography of Valmiki Maharshi, who wrote the epic Ramayana with divine knowledge and presented it to the world.

He wrote about the history of Rama who ruled his kingdom with ethics and morales and as per the aspirations of the people, sha said. He was in the profession of a hunter to feed his family and was transformed as sage under the guidance of Godman Naradha and wrote Ramayana in Sanskrit language.

Maharshi Valmiki's life explained to the world that anybody can transform man to sage provided commitment and kindness In this program DSP Ramana Reddy, DPO A.O. Manju Bhargavi, Superintendents Atikhur Rehman, Dayakar Rao, RIs Spurgeon Raj, Narsinha Chari, Srinivas, Gautam, Venkanma, Kishan, police officers and DPO staff participated.