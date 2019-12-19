Nalgonda sets example in rural electrification

Nalgonda: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Nalgonda circle has created a record of sorts by giving more power connections than the given target in Nalgonda district under the Centre's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).



The DDUGJY was taken up by Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) whose main aim is to provide new power connections to people living under the Below Poverty Line besides providing transformers to address low voltage issues.

The TSSPDCL Nalgonda circle has created a new record by giving 48,640 new power connections to BPL families at Rs 125 against the target of 32,516 connections. As many as 1,305 villages in 31 mandals benefited through the scheme that was started in July 2017 and went on till July 2019.

As part of the scheme in Nalgonda district, out of seven 33/11 KV substations, six were constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 772.94 lakh, while the remaining one substation was left unconstructed due to site problem. Of the 32 km 33 KV line, 22.61 km line works were completed with the cost of Rs 215.68 lakh. Of the allocated 270.4 km 11 KV line, works of 273 km line were completed. Of the 1,248 distribution transformers, 805 transformers were installed and three feeder metres at a cost of Rs 1.73 lakh were also fixed.

DDUGJY works were completed 100 per cent in the villages of Chinthakunta and Marriguda respectively of Deverakonda region that were adopted by former MP Gutha Sukender Reddy and Rajya Sabha member late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.

According to TSSPDCL Nalgonda circle Superintending Engineer P Krishnaiah, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has officially launched the DDUGJY scheme at Manchineella Bavi hamlet of Darveshpuram village of Kangal mandal in September 2017.

As many as 48,640 new power connections were provided to BPL families at Rs 125 in 1,305 villages covering 31 mandals in the district under DDUGJY scheme, and other budget allocated works also carried out to address the low voltage issues in rural areas.

Of the 48,640 connections, 20,054 power connections were given in Nalgonda division where 267 single-phase transformers and 29 three-phase transforms were installed and four new substations were constructed to address the low voltage issues. Similarly, as many as 13,614 households were electrified in Miryalaguda division where 256 single-phase transformers and four three-phase transforms were installed and two new substations were constructed to address the low voltage issues.

Also, 14,972 households were electrified in Devarakonda division and 220 single-phase transformers and 29 three-phase transforms were installed and one new substation was constructed to address the low voltage issues.

He informed that Chandur department Assistant Engineer K Srinivas Rao who is presently working in Nalgonda town has received an outstanding award from Central Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh for registering 2,819 connections against the target of 2,638 services in Chandur mandal under DDUGJY scheme, during a national-level meeting held in Gurgaon in February.

Krishnaiah informed that the remaining 10 per cent works of DDUGJY would be completed very soon.

Meanwhile, the people's representatives of rural areas in the district are seeking extension of DDUGJY scheme in the interest of BPL families.