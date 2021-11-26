Nalgonda: SHE team ropes in to rescue women

Nalgonda: SHE teams of Nalgonda district with eagle-eyed surveillance have been concentrating crowded areas as well as bus stands, railway stations, colleges, markets, shopping malls to put an end to sexual harassment, eve teasing and were providing courage to women in every aspect.

SHE teams not only providing protection but also facilitating women to lodge their complaints through the latest available technology of Dial 100, QR code issued by police department and whatsapp without coming to police station.

SHE teams of Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda with active functioning have been inculcating courage with women and teaching lessons to eve teasers. Police of SHE teams have been creating awareness among the students, working class and villagers on women security and laws through meetings from time to time.

An incident on how the SHE team handled a case through phone was that a boy harassing a girl in the name of love and finally seems to have succeeded in it. The duo posed for photos together and later he denied to marry her. He then started blackmailing the girl that the photos will be sent to the boy who is going to marry her. The victim then approached the SHE team for protection.

In the process of handling the case, police of SHE team counseled the blackmailer in such a way that he would never disturb the girl in future and deleted all photos of the victim girl from his cell phone.