Nalgonda to Get a Major Makeover with 4-Lane Bypass Road, Benefiting 8 Mandals

The long-standing demand of the people of Nalgonda is finally being addressed with the approval of a significant infrastructure project. After a decade of requests, the central government has given the green signal for the construction of a 14-kilometer 4-lane bypass road along National Highway-565, connecting Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The central government has not only approved the project but also released a substantial fund of ₹516 crores for its completion.

This new bypass road, starting from the Panagal Junction in Nalgonda, will change the face of the town and benefit the residents of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. The bypass is part of the larger NH-565, which runs from Sironcha in Maharashtra, through Nakirekal, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, and into Andhra Pradesh, reaching Macharla, Erragondapalem, Kanigiri, and Chittoor.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, made the announcement on Monday (October 14) via Twitter. He confirmed that ₹516 crores had been sanctioned for the construction of this important route, which will improve transportation and ease traffic congestion for vehicles traveling through the region. The new road promises to enhance connectivity for eight mandals, making transportation smoother and faster for commuters and businesses alike.