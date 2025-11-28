Nalgonda tops nominations on first day of Sarpanch polls

Hyderabad: The first day of nominations for the first phase of Telangana Sarpanch elections saw a total of 3,242 nominations for Sarpanches and 1,821 for ward members across the state. The elections for 4,236 Gram Panchayats are scheduled to be held on December 11.

Nalgonda district led the nominations with 421 for 318 GPs, while Komaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest with just 15 nominations for 114 GPs. Other districts with notable numbers of nominations include Suryapet (207), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (209), Rangareddy (145), Sangareddy (147), Vikarabad (162), Nizamabad (140), Mahabubnagar (108), and Siddipet (131).

For ward member posts, Nalgonda again topped with 212 nominations, while Komaram Bheem Asifabad had the lowest at four. Other wards with over 100 nominations included Sangareddy (149), Yadadri Bhongir (143), and Rangareddy (119).

The nomination process began on Thursday following the State Election Commission’s notification and is expected to continue until November 29, with scrutiny on November 30 and withdrawal of candidature by December 3.

This first day’s statistics indicate a keen contest in several districts, reflecting heightened political activity and interest among villagers ahead of the upcoming polls.