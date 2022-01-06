Nalgonda: Tutor, hostel manager get life term for rape of 12 minor girls

Nalgonda: The District First Additional Sessions Court judge Nagaraju on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment a tutor and a manager of a hostel run by an NGO Village Reconstruction Organisation at Venameedhi thanda of Peddavoora mandal in the district for rape of 12 minor girls staying in the hostel. The court awarded life term to main accused and tutor Ramavath Harish Naik and hostel manager Srinivas and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 fine.

Another manager of the hostel, Saritha, was sentenced to six month in jail. She was handed down the sentence for not informing the police even though she knew about the rape of 12 minors girls by the hostel tutor.

First Additional District & Sessions Court Judge Nagraj gave the judgment. The court allowed the accused to appeal in the High Court. Details of the spine chilling case… District First Additional Court of Nalgonda delivered its final verdict in a case that created a sensation eight years ago. A case was registered at Peddavura police station of Nagarjun Sagar constituency alleging that Harish Nayak of the same village sexually assaulted 12 minor girls staying at NGO Village Reconstruction Orgnisation of Venameedhi thanda of Peddavoora mandal in 2014.

The victim's family members lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Harish Nayak who was working as part-time tutor at the NGO sexually abused their children. On the complaint of the victim families and directions of then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, police had conducted a thorough investigation and collected scientific evidences.

Strong arguments took place from both sides during the trial of the case at the District First Additional Sessions Court of Nalgonda.

The prosecution took the case very seriously and heard their arguments that led to the conviction of culprit Hari Nayak and two organisers of NGO --Srinivas Rao and Saritha --over security lapses on the premises of the NGO and over favouring the accused by not filing the case against him in the local police station.

Present District SP Rema Rajeshwari who was then Additional SP of united Nalgonda district supervised the case, whereas Subhash Chandra Bose, then Miryalaguda DSP (now Khammam Additional SP) acted as the investigating officer in the case.

The present Devarakonda DSP Anand Reddy who was then CI of Halia played a key role in the trial of the case.