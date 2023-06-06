Nalgonda: V Hanumantha Rao condemns imprisonment of farmers

Nalgonda: Condemning the imprisonment of farmers protesting against the snatching of their lands for regional ring road project, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday termed the State Tanti-farmer.

Recently, the farmers affected by the regional ring road had staged protests. They were subsequently arrested with non-bailable charges. Expressing solidarity with the affected farmers, Hanumantha Rao and Congress leader visited them at Nalgonda Jail on Monday.

During his visit, Hanumantha Rao pointed out the similarity between the current situation and a past incident in Khammam, where farmers were also imprisoned. He further asserted that CM KCR stands alone as the individual responsible for the plight of farmers in the country. Hanumantha Rao criticised the government’s claims of being a “Kisan Sarkar” (farmer-centric government), highlighting the alleged filing of fake cases resulting in farmers’ imprisonment.

He demanded an explanation for the filing of non-bailable cases against farmers who were peacefully protesting without any weapons.

Hanumantha Rao also criticised CM KCR for unfulfilled election promises, including the failure to generate employment opportunities and providing double-bedroom houses to homeless. He stressed on corruption allegations in the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He stated that the Congress party will continue its struggle until farmers regain possession of their lands, and vowed to amplify the party’s efforts on the issue when Revanth Reddy returns from America.

Nalgonda DCC president K Shankar Naik, party Nalgonda Town president Gummula Mohan Reddy, and other local leaders accompanied him during his visit to the imprisoned farmers.