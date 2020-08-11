Nalgonda: Water released to AMRP from Udaya Samudram Reservoir

Nalgonda:MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy on Tuesday released water from Udaya Samudram Reservoir to D-39, D- 40 distributary canals of Nalgonda constituency under Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project near Chandanapally village.



Stating that with the vision and initiation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, tail end farmers of the canals are getting irrigation facility to their lands, he urged the farmers to use water economically.

He ordered the officials concerned to fill all ponds interlinked to distributaries to ensure water to the tail end lands.

The MLA said the State government purchased every grain harvested by the farmers across the State during the difficulty time of lockdown and also provided financial aid to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Tipparthi MPP N Vijayalakshmi, TRS mandal president P Ravinder Reddy, DCCB Director Pasham Sampath Reddy, vice-MPP E Venkat Reddy, local body representatives, sarpanches Nargoni Narsinha, Jaipal Reddy, irrigation officials and farmers participated in the programme.