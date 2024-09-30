Nalgonda youth fulfils his dream

Nalgonda: Gali Shyam Prasad has proven that with family support, one can achieve the highest goals. Son of Gali Narasimha, who runs an optical shop for livelihood in Nalgonda town, he recently showcased his talent in the Assistant Executive Engineer exam conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission and received his appointment letter from the Chief Minister.

Shyam Prasad completed his primary education in Nalgonda town. After completing his intermediate studies in Hyderabad, he earned his engineering degree from NIT Warangal. He demonstrated outstanding talent and was also selected for positions such as NTPC, NHPC, Polytechnic Lecturer, DRDO Scientist, and Group-IV job.