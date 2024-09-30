Live
- Colombia: Eight killed in helicopter crash
- Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
Nalgonda youth fulfils his dream
Nalgonda: Gali Shyam Prasad has proven that with family support, one can achieve the highest goals. Son of Gali Narasimha, who runs an optical shop for livelihood in Nalgonda town, he recently showcased his talent in the Assistant Executive Engineer exam conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission and received his appointment letter from the Chief Minister.
Shyam Prasad completed his primary education in Nalgonda town. After completing his intermediate studies in Hyderabad, he earned his engineering degree from NIT Warangal. He demonstrated outstanding talent and was also selected for positions such as NTPC, NHPC, Polytechnic Lecturer, DRDO Scientist, and Group-IV job.
