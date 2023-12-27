Nandi awards will be given again like earlier, assures Min Jupalli

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao made interesting comments. He assured that he will discuss with CM Revanth Reddy and work hard to present Nandi awards again. He said that artists and sportsmen need encouragement and it is sad that the process of Nandi awards given to the film industry in the common state stopped after the formation of Telangana state.

He said that he will do his best to give these awards again. Film actress, singer and producer C Krishnaveni Satha Vasantha Mahotsava programme was held in Hyderabad on Monday. Minister Jupalli was the chief guest at the event held at Prasad Labs Preview Theater in Banjara Hills.

Film actor Murali Mohan, who attended the event, said that he asked Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao to take the initiative to start implementation of Nandi awards again. He commented that it is sad that the process of Nandi awards has stopped for the last ten years. He reminded that Nandi awards given by the government are highly respected by film actors.

Meanwhile, singer Krishnaveni was felicitated by Minister Jupalli Krishnarao in this programme. He praised Krishnaveni for shaping the future of many actors. The Minister said that she has rendered great services to the Telugu film industry and it is a great pleasure to honor her. Famous film actors Jayasudha, Roja Ramani and many others participated in this programme.