Narayanpet: MLA Rajender inaugurates Rythu Vedikas

Narayanpet: Narayanpet MLA S Rajender Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the Rythu Vedikas in Lingareddy Pally, Damaragidda, Papanpally, Kamsanpally clusters of Damargidda mandal and addressed the farmers of these villages to make maximum use of these Rythu Vedikas to discuss, deliberate and explore on various issues relating to the farming sector in the villages.

While speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the main objective of constructing Rythu Vedikas by the government is to provide a permanent platform for the farmers to gather and discuss about their problems and issues. These Vedikas will also serve as extension centres for the farmers where in the government agriculture officials and other department officials can come and conduct meetings relating to the farmers issues in the villages.

"The Telangana government is committed for the improvement of lives of the farmers. Accordingly the government has taken up the initiative of transforming the villages in all sectors and building all the basic necessary infrastructures required by the rural people in the villages. Apart from Rythu vedicas, the government has also built cremation centres, garbage dumping yards and segregation centres, apart from constructing roads and drains," said Rajender Reddy while enumerating the State government's development initiatives.

The MLA also directed the officials to sanction Rs. 62 lakhs for all these newly inaugurated Rythu Vedikas in Damaragidda mandal so as to install the necessary furniture, computers, chairs and other facilities to work in a meaning full manner.