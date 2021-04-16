Narayanpet: NCBC member Thalloju Achary directed the officials Implement 27% quota to BCs in all welfare schemes

Narayanpet: National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) member Thalloju Achary directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan before implementing any development of welfare scheme, to ensure that BCs will get their 27 per cent quota in all the activities taken up by the government.

Earlier, the BC Commission member visited Narayanpet district and later speaking at a meeting with all the officials of all departments in Revenue Development Office here on Friday, he advised all government departments must implement 27% share or reservation for BCs in each and every welfare and development programme initiated by both State and Central governments.

He sought information about how many develoment and welfare programmes were launched in the district and what was the share reached to BCs in the district.

Thalloju explained various complaints received by the BC Commission with regard to delay in issuance of land passbooks to BCs in Narayanpet. He also sought a report from police department about the complaints that BCs are being implicated in false criminal cases and being harassed by the police department.

The BC Commission member sought a report from the district revenue officials to provide a detailed information as to how much government land is there in Narayanpet district, how much has been distributed to the poor BCs and how much land has been procured by the government from the BCs and what compensation has been paid to them.

"As per 338 B Article of Indian constitution has instituted BC commission, which is aimed at providing justice to the BCs in the country. If there is any injustice meted to the BCs, the National BC commission will question both the state and central government authorities and will work for equality and justice to the BCs," said Thalloju.

Additional Collector K Chandra Reddy, District BC Welfare Officer Krishamachary, Revenue Development Officer of Narayanpet Venkateshwarlu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayanpet Madhusudhan and others attended the meeting.