Narayanpet: Speed up developmental works, Collector D Harichandana directs officials

Narayanpet: District Collector D Harichandana paid a surprise visit to various villages in Maddur mandal on Sunday and inspected various developmental works going on in Veeraram, Lingalched and Bhuned villages. She directed the officials to speed up the works and complete them on time.

Earlier, the Collector visited a newly constructed park in Veeraram village and took part in Haritha Haram programme organised by the villagers. She planted saplings in the Park and called upon the villagers to take up plantation drive in a big way. Later she visited the nearby villages Lingalched and Bhuned and inspected the ongoing construction works of Rythu Vedika building, dumping yard and crematorium.