Narender Reddy sees moral victory in defeat

Karimanagar: Congress MLC candidate Alphores Narender Reddy revealed that although he technically lost in the graduates’ MLC elections, the moral victory belongs to him, saying that all the graduates stood by him and voted for him.

Speaking at a media conference held at his camp office on Thursday, he said that the defeat in the graduates’ MLC elections has increased his responsibility and that in the coming days he will work more actively as a Congress supporter in the party.

He revealed that he will carry out whatever responsibility the high command gives him to strengthen the party. The leadership deficit is clearly visible in the Karimnagar Congress party. He revealed that he will do his part to cleanse the party.

Narender Reddy said that in the coming days he will work to ensure that the party workers work together with the leaders. He expressed his regret that 11 percent of the invalid votes or 28686 votes were the reason for his defeat. Ten thousand invalid votes would have been cast in his favour.

The graduates did not care about the campaign carried out by the opposition parties on social media, but the voters supported him. He revealed that although he was technically defeated, he was morally victorious. He expressed his gratitude to the Congress ranks who worked hard for him in the graduates MLC elections, the members of the Alphores family, the leaders of the CPI, CPM, TJS, various caste groups and especially to the leaders.