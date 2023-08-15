Nation forgets family of Tricolour designer

Bhadrachalam/Vijayawada: Today is the day every Indian salutes the national flag. This is the day when the Prime Minister would hoist the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi and all Chief Ministers would do so in their respective state capitals. All constitutional bodies like Parliament, Supreme Court, High Courts and government departments also hold Independence Day celebrations and hoist the flag.

But no one talks about the flag man Pingali Venkayya who designed the flag. Interestingly till 1921, even the Congress party which was leading the struggle of Independence thought of having a flag.

The first affirmation of what became the Indian flag was presented by Venkayya to Mahatma Gandhi on a khadi bunting which was coloured in red and green with red representing Hindus and green representing Muslims.

Gandhi then suggested that a white strip be added to represent all the other denominations and religions living in the country. How many people know about it? The answer would be very few with the exception of veteran leaders.

Venkayya was no ordinary man. Born on August 2, 1876, in the village of Bhatlapenumarru, near Machilipatnam of Andhra Pradesh in a Telugu Brahmin family, went to Cambridge to study and had interests in geology and agriculture.

He was a writer and linguist. He was a polyglot and spoke fluent Japanese. In 1913, he delivered a full-length speech in Japanese. He led a humble life following the principles of Gandhi.

What is worse is neither the Central government nor the state government ever bothered to find out in what condition his family members were living.



Venkayya’s grandson, 66-year-old Gantasala Seetha Rama Vijaya Laxmi Narasimaha, and his 55-year-old brother Gantasala Sree Rama Koti Venkat Laxmi Bhargav are living in the temple town Bhadrachalam in utter penury and depend on financial assistance given by individuals.

“Though several representations have been made, so far, the Government of India did not deem it fit to honour my grandfather with Bharat Ratna. If Venkayya is not fit to be honoured with Bharat Ratna, who else is more eligible,” Laxmi Bhargav questioned.

Seetha Rama was working with a popular publishing company Venkatrama & Co. He is physically challenged due to serious damage to his legs in an accident and is confined to a wheelchair. In 2018 after the death of their father, they shifted to Bhadrachalam.

They survive on the food they get at Annadana Satram run by the temple authorities and the little money the devotees give to them as donation.