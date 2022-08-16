Nation will remember role of Telugus in freedom struggle: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that Telugus have sacrificed their lives during the countrywide freedom struggle.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Andhra Association in Delhi on Monday, he said the country would remember the sacrifices of the Telugus in the freedom movement.

The minister mentioned the way people, government and private entities voluntarily took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme observed as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav celebrations marking the occasion of 75 years of independence.

"As the country has a great history of freedom movement, the Andhra Association too has its own history. The association was born out of ideas of great personalities like Prof. N G Ranga, Dr Ananthasayanam Iyyangar, former President Dr Varahagiri Venkata Giri, Bhogaraju Pattabhi Ramaiah, Kasinadhuni Nageswara Rao in 1935. "It is a matter of pride for every Telugu person to have such an association", he added.

"Formation of the association for Telugus in the national capital and promoting Telugu language, culture, traditions and taking up service activities by the association need appreciation", said Reddy.

He appreciated the association's efforts in Delhi while working for promotion of Telugu language, festivals, customs and traditions.

The Union minister said great Telugu freedom fighters like Alluri Sitharama Raju, Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, NG Ranga, Gadicherla Harisarvotham Rao, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and others have fought for the country's freedom without bothering about their lives. Reddy said the current generations should emulate the spirit of the sacrifices of these freedom fighters and march into future.

He stressed that there is a need to figure out which fields the country has to make greater strides in the next 25 years and work towards those goals. He said though there is recession across the globe, the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to ensure that inflation does not hit people hard.

The minister said Modi participated in the 125th birthday celebration of Alluri Sitharama Raju at Bhimavaram to make the entire country become aware of his fight for achieving freedom. He will tour places from where Rama Raju had mounted his fight against the British on August 22. A circuit will be established with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, he announced.

Reddy called upon Telugus wherever they live to work for the country's unity and integrity.