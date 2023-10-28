National Dam Safety Authority sets one-day deadline to Telangana on submission of Kaleshwaram project details

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority has set one-day deadline to the Telangana State and directed it to submit the complete details on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by Sunday, October 28.

The National Dam Safety Authority on Saturday wrote a letter to the Telangana State directing the submission of details on the KLIP immediately.

The deadline has been set to give information regarding the project by October 28, Sunday. Otherwise, the State government will be considered to have no information, the letter said.

The Dam Safety Authority said that theTelangana government was refusing to give the details of Kaleshwaram project and was deliberately concealing the facts.

The Authority has asked for 20 types of information regarding the construction of Medigadda Barrage, but the State government has given information related to only four subjects while other 16 subjects are still pending.

The State government has not given any information related to the project quality, geological study, contractor liability etc.

If the information is not given within a stipulated period , the Dam Safety Authority will consider that the State government does not have any information regarding the project and further action will be initiated as per the Act, the letter said.