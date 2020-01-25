Top
National Girl Child Day celebrated in Khammam

National Girl Child Day celebrated in KhammamDistrict Collector RV Karnan distributing notebooks to girl students on the occasion of National Girl Child Day celebrations in Khammam on Friday
Highlights

The National Girl Child Day was celebrated in the district on a grand note.

Khammam: The National Girl Child Day was celebrated in the district on a grand note. At a programme held on the occasion at Government Girls High School in Khammam, District Collector RV Karnan participated as chief guest and appealed to the students to concentrate on studies besides taking care of their health by taking nutritious food and maintaining hygiene.

"The government has started a helpline number 1098 in the State for the protection of girls," he informed. Later, he distributed notebooks to the students. At an awareness programme held to make the Khammam a plastic-free town, the Collector appealed to the people to shun the use of plastics and instead carry cloth or jute bags for conservation of environment. He distributed cloth bags on the occasion. District Educational Officer Madhan Mohan, District Welfare Officer Sabitha, Child Protection Committee Chairman Prasad and teachers attended the programme.

