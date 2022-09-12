National Integration Day celebrations: Ministers review arrangements

Hyderabad: The State government is gearing up for the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations which are set to begin on September 16 to mark the 75th anniversary of accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Union of India.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Sathyavathi Rathod along with Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav and Minister for Culture V Srinivas Goud held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the arrangements being made in connection with Telangana Jaateeya Samaikhyata Vajrotsavaalu at BRKR Bhavan on Sunday.

With more than one lakh participants expected to attend the main programme on September 17 at NTR Stadium, the Ministers directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements at the stadium as well as at People's Plaza where a colourful rally depicting the cultural aspects of the State will be held. The troupes will perform various programmes at the rally all the way from People's Plaza in Necklace road to the Stadium.

A bike rally will also be organised at major entry points of the city, with pillion riders holding the tricolor. Ministers directed officials to ensure that proper parking arrangements are made closer to the venues. Drinking water is to be supplied at the entire stretch from People's Plaza to NTR Stadium.