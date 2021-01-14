Mahbubnagar: National Para gliding sports take off

Mahbubnagar: Excise, Prohibition and Sports Welfare Minister Srinivas Goud launched Air Sports National Championship here on Wednesday. He said it is a pride for the district to host National Para Gliding Sports, which is conducted for the first time in the State.



The five-day festival from Wednesday to January 17 will host several 'air sports,' including paramotors, skydiving, hot air balloons and RC drones.

The Minister said various development programmes like setting up of Eco-tourism park, providing drinking water, development of roads, drains and beautification of junctions have improved Mahbubnagar city in a big way.

He sought the support of all sections of the people and said that in the coming days the district will be developed into a major city in the State and will host many big programmers in near future. He later wished all the people of the district on Sankranthi festival.

Minister Srinivas Goud also promised that a para gliding training centre will be established soon in the district in about 15 acres in the district.