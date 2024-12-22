Nayini Rajender Reddy Addresses Press Conference at Hanumakonda Congress Office

Hanumakonda: Hanumakonda District Congress Party President and West Constituency MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy held a press conference on Sunday at the District Congress Party office. Addressing party workers and the media, Reddy discussed key issues concerning the constituency and the party's strategy ahead of the upcoming elections.

During his speech, Reddy highlighted the Congress Party's commitment to addressing public grievances and implementing people-centric policies. He criticized the ruling government for failing to deliver on its promises and vowed to continue fighting for the development of the Hanumakonda district.

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots efforts, Reddy urged party members to engage actively with the local community and strengthen the party's presence at the ward and village levels. He also called for unity among party workers, stressing that collective efforts are essential for achieving electoral success.

Reddy concluded by reiterating his dedication to serving the people of the West Constituency and promised to focus on resolving pressing issues such as unemployment, infrastructure development, and access to quality education and healthcare.

The press conference saw enthusiastic participation from party members, who expressed their support for Reddy's leadership and vision for the district.