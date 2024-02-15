NCC Cadet Sergeant felicitated for performance in R-Day Camp 2024

Secunderabad: The NCC Contingent of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded Republic Day Camp at New Delhi.

The contingent of 128 students had won 57 medals and three trophies. In a remarkable display of patriotism and dedication, a student of grade 9 from Pallavi Model School – Alwal, Sergeant Srihari Binoy who was a part of the NCC Contingent was honoured for his participation in the Republic Day Parade in the presence of the Principal Sunir Nagi and the Associate NCC Officer, 3rd Officer CM Sai Prasad.

The chief guest of the celebration of Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General NCC, AP and Telangana presented the Memento and Cane (NCC).

The young scholar was recognised in the presence of the dignitaries and the school Director, Dr Sudha applauded Srihari’s determination in representing the institution at such a prominent event. She also encouraged other students to follow in his footsteps and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

The event on track was led by NCC Flag hoisting by Air Commodore VM Reddy followed by Cultural programmes and NCC drill. Speaking at the event, Air Commodore VM Reddy highlighted the role and significance of NCC and advised the students to follow their goals with passion and dedication. He brought out that the Republic Day Parade, a symbol of India's unity, strength, and cultural heritage, is a significant event that brings together the nation's best talents.

Sergeant Srihari's inclusion in this parade is a testament to his hard work, discipline, and commitment to upholding the values of our great nation.

Air Commodore VM Reddy lauded the School fraternity for their support of the NCC and assured their continued support for their contribution to the NCC.