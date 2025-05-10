NCC camp inspires youth

Warangal: The annual training camp-1, held at Greenwood High School, Hasanparthy has inspired the NCC cadets of 10(T) Bn NCC Warangal.

The camp had activities to motivate the cadets towards the Armed Forces. Topics covered a wide range of map reading, basics on prismatic compass, obstacle training, tent pitching, and soft skills of elocution, debate, and group discussion were covered. The camp also had been a platform for the Agniveer aspirants by giving them practice on the selection process through a mock test.

The cadets were also shortlisted for the Thal Sainik camp through drill and other selection procedures. The cadets also had a cultural show on the eighth day covering themes based on patriotism and nationalism. The culmination of the camp was the visit by the Warangal Group commander, Col. Sachin Nimbalkar, Veer Chakra. He motivated the cadets and appreciated their efforts in the camp. He wanted cadets to concentrate on their academics as well as the NCC training. Academic excellence is the main point that decides a student’s career.

The camp commandant Col. Senthil Ramadhurai and Deputy Camp Commandant, Lt Col Ravi Sungare, appreciated the involvement of the cadets in all areas and hoped they would implement the learnings into their lifestyles too.

The camp was well organised by the camp commandant, deputy Camp commandant, Subedar Major Jay Ram Singh, Training JCOs Prem Chaurasia, Battalion Havildar Major Sandeep and others.