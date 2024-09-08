Live
- Kesineni Sivanath elected as President of ACA, announces donation to flood victims
- Swift response by Indian Army to Budameru Canal Breaches
- Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft arrives in Darwin for multinational maritime exercise
- Green energy push: Gujarat to install solar rooftop systems on govt buildings
- McCullum can make Buttler enjoy white-ball cricket a bit more: Moeen Ali
- Alert passerby, 108 ambulance rescue newborn abandoned in garbage bin in Ahmedabad
- 'Never witnessed such grievance against any govt', Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue
- Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as Olympic Council of Asia president
- HYDRAA bulldozers in action again to save lakes in Hyderabad
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl
NCC Constructions Donates ₹1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
To support flood relief efforts, AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC Constructions, donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He, along with NCC Director Surya, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over the cheque.
The Chief Minister appreciated their contribution, acknowledging the company's support in aiding the government’s efforts to help flood victims.
