NCC Constructions Donates ₹1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Highlights

To support flood relief efforts, AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC Constructions, donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

To support flood relief efforts, AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC Constructions, donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He, along with NCC Director Surya, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over the cheque.

The Chief Minister appreciated their contribution, acknowledging the company's support in aiding the government’s efforts to help flood victims.

