Live
- Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets 'rokafied' to actress Neelam Upadhyay
- ED attaches properties worth Rs 8.80 cr of ex-Delhi Jal Board chief engineer, his wife, others
- Delhi Court grants bail to Businessman Sanjay Sherpuria in money laundering case
- Congress taking support of SDPI even as blasts taking place in Bengaluru: Amit Shah
- BJP arrested opposition leaders to divert attention from expose on electoral bonds: Akhilesh
- K'taka CM saving his chair which Dy CM is trying to snatch: Amit Shah
- Rupee falls 3 paise against US dollar
- Met issues heatwave warning in south Bengal districts
- 2 Naxalites collectively carrying Rs 43 lakh reward killed in encounter with MP police
- LS polls: Poll panel launches 'Myth vs Reality Register' to combat misinformation
Just In
Ndigadda MLA s Krishna Mohan Reddy along with Vijayudu submitted a memorandum to DC
Highlights
The Booth Nadigadda BRS MLAs Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu have submitted a memorandum of request to notify the draught prone villages in the district to the district Collector BM Santhosh on Tuesday.
The both MLA s asked the collector in their letter to take immediate steps to ensure the minimum suport price and 500 rupees bonus on each and every crop raised by farmers in rabi season itself.
They also required the collector to collect the details of crop damaged,and pay 25 thousand rupees for each acker.
MPPs Vijay Kumar, Pratap Goud, Raja Reddy, ZP TCs Rajasekhar, Prabhakar Reddy,vice MPP Sudarshan Reddy, Municipal councilors and other BRS party leaders were participated.
