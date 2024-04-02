Ndigadda MLA s Krishna Mohan Reddy along with Vijayudu submitted a memorandum to DC

The Booth Nadigadda BRS MLAs Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu have submitted a memorandum of request to notify the draught prone villages in the district to the district Collector BM Santhosh on Tuesday.

The both MLA s asked the collector in their letter to take immediate steps to ensure the minimum suport price and 500 rupees bonus on each and every crop raised by farmers in rabi season itself.

They also required the collector to collect the details of crop damaged,and pay 25 thousand rupees for each acker.

MPPs Vijay Kumar, Pratap Goud, Raja Reddy, ZP TCs Rajasekhar, Prabhakar Reddy,vice MPP Sudarshan Reddy, Municipal councilors and other BRS party leaders were participated.