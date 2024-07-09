Nearly 4 tonnes of narcotic substances seized so far

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissionerate stated on Monday that 3,891.813 kg of narcotic substances were seized from different accused this year.

According to officials, there were 106 cases registered across 23 police stations in Rachakonda last year. Under the supervision of the drug disposal committee this year, authorities seized a total of 3,891.813 kgs of narcotic substances. For this operation, around 23 police stations were disposed of through an incineration process at Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBMWTF) in Thukkapur village of Yadadri Bhongir District, following the environmental pollution control rules with permission from supervising officers and the court.

Secret teams are also formed to catch those who are engaged in illegal transport, consumption, and manufacturing. Cases would also be registered against those who were addicted to drugs and consumed ganja. We are working hard for ‘Drug-Free Telangana’, said a senior officer.