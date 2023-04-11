Need a collective fight against BJP: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Tourism & Sports Minister Srinivas Goud has called for a collective fight against the BJP government alleging it of ignoring the Backward Classes by not carrying out the BC Census and not creating the central ministry. He said that BCs must stand in support of the BRS government in the state which was implementing many welfare schemes for the BC communities.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao, Special Chief Secretary BC Welfare Department Burra Venkatesham, BC Union leaders and other leaders participated in the Jyothiba Phule birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud said that the BCs were getting higher education because of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. He said that Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sahu Maharaj brought reservations following the principles of Phule.

Under the leadership of KCR, BCs are provided world-class education through 310 hostels in the state, he informed. Chakali Ailamma, Doddi Komurayya, Sarvai Papanna and other BC leaders' celebrations were being organized as state festivals and they are being commemorated under the BRS government, he said.