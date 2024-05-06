It is a fight between Congress’ promises and BJP’s falsehood

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday described this election as a fight between Congress’ promises and BJP’s falsehood.

Addressing a joint press conference here, he said, “We have fulfilled all our promises. BJP has been betraying people for 10 years with its false promises. This election is a fight between the promises and falsehood.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present in the press conference.

“BJP has not fulfilled any promises which it made in the last 10 years. BJP does politics of emotion but refuses to address issues pertaining to the livelihood of people. Congress has taken a historic decision to change the lives of people. Like Siddaramaiah and I signed on the guarantee card in the State, our leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have signed on the guarantee cards at the national level.

Congress will roll out these guarantees as soon as we come to power,” he said.

“Many BJP leaders including Yediyurappa, Vijayendra and Ashoka have said that there won’t be any guarantees after the elections, but they are day dreaming. BJP leaders are trying to stop the guarantees but be rest assured, we won’t let that happen,” he added.

“BJP leaders are talking about SC and ST people. It was the Siddaramaiah government which brought the SCP-TSP legislation and allocated budgets to various communities. This year, we have allocated Rs 39,000 crores for SC, ST and the poor while BJP has been ignoring this segment of people,” he said.

“The BJP has been making hollow statements about irrigation projects too. We have taken up many irrigation projects in this part of the state including Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra. We have even called for tenders in Mahadayi though Centre is yet to give environmental clearance.”

“BJP took back the draconian farm laws after severe protest by the Congress. JDS which claimed to be a farmers party supported this law.”

“BJP keeps harping on religion but it opposes our government’s legislation to improve income of small temples.

This legislation would have helped the priests and their children, but BJP ensured that the governor blocked the new legislation.”

“BJP hasn’t done anything and they don’t have any moral right to ask for votes. Once we come to power, we will implement our tax our right scheme, will implement Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Bhadra projects. The Centre announced Rs 5300 crore for Upper Bhadra but hasn’t released anything.”

“The Prime minister is talking about mangala sutra. The gold used for mangala sutra was Rs 24000 per 10 gram during Manmohan Singh government has reached Rs 74000 today.”

“Belagavi is an important part of Karnataka. We established Suvarna Soudha and passed many key legislations here.

We also started our Prjadvani yatra from here. We also launched Gruhajyothi from this place. Congress will win 10 of the 14 seats in the second phase of the election. On the whole, we will win more than 20 seats,” he added.