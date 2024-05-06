BJD calls for restrictions on Biswabhusan visit

Bhubaneswar: Accusing Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan of violating the model code of conduct (MCC), the BJD on Sunday urged the Election Commission to restrict his visit to Odisha till the completion of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State.

The BJD alleged that Harichandan, who hails from Odisha, violated the MCC by influencing voters in person and over the phone to support his son Prithiviraj, who is contesting from the Chilika Assembly seat on a BJP ticket. The BJD has mailed a complaint petition to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and submitted a copy to the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha in this regard, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said.

The Chhattisgarh Governor, during his stay in Bhubaneswar from April 30 to May 4, engaged in indirect campaigning for his son Prithiviraj, Patra alleged. He called up political leaders and important persons in Chilika Assembly constituency and requested them to support his son Prithiviraj in this election, the BJD leader alleged. ‘

’He invited several eminent intellectuals and opinion makers of Chilika area to his residence from time to time and held consultations with them, with a view to garner electoral support for his son Prithiviraj,’’ the party said in its petition to the CEC. The Governor’s act is a ‘’gross violation’’ of the model code of conduct and ‘’doesn’t behove’’ the high constitutional position he holds, the party alleged. Reacting to the allegations, Prithiviraj Harichandan said, ‘’The BJD is leveling these charges as the party has realised that it is losing ground and will face defeat in this election.’’ ‘’As my father is a Governor of a State, many people, including political leaders from different parties and eminent personalities, usually meet him. Will it be stopped for the election?’’ Prithiviraj said. He (the Governor) has not attended any political meetings or programme during his recent visit to Odisha, Prithiviraj claimed.

