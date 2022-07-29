Neera cafes will be opened in every district: Minister Srinivas Goud

Bhongir: Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud revealed that in accordance with the CM's idea, "Neera centers" will be set up in every district centre. On Friday, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the Neera production and collection centre at Nandan village of Bhongir mandal in the district.

Speaking on this occasion , he said Neera will not give intoxication, moreover, it has medicinal values and claimed it is non -intoxication liquid and contains zero alcohol.

Stating , Neera Cafes established In Hyderabad, he informed that unlike earlier governments in united Andhra Pradesh , Telangana government protecting the caste based professions including toddy tapping from palm trees of Gowda community by planting toddy related plants. He said that 15 per cent reservation has been provided to toddy tapper professionals ( Gouds ) in liquor shops as well.

He said that the government has changed the toddy tappers situation from fear to fearless. Government Whip Gongidi Sunita and Bhongir MLA P Shekhar Reddy were present on the occasion.