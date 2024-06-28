Neknampur Lake garners accolades for restoration

Hyderabad : Neknampur Lake in the city has once again emerged as a leading example of successful and sustainable water body restoration. In its recent publication ‘Back From The Brink’, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has recognised Neknampur Lake as the best model of lake restoration in India.

This recognition falls under private initiatives, and it is not the first time Neknampur Lake has been acknowledged. Last year, NITI Aayog also recognised the lake as the best example of restoration across Indian lakes in its publication -Compendium of Best Practices in Water Management 3.0. Additionally, in 2022, the NITI Aayog report -Urban Wastewater Scenario in India- recognised the lake for its successful wastewater restoration efforts.

As per the CSE, Neknampur Lake stands as a prime example of sustainable restoration, achieved through various innovative methods such as the installation of floating islands and the deployment of a floating cycle. According to the State Pollution Control Board reports, the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) of Neknampur Lake has been reduced from 26 mg/litre to 8.2 mg/litre between 2018 and 2022. This 17.8 mg/litre reduction in just four years is highly commendable. Experts from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) laboratory anticipate that the BOD will soon reach the CPCB’s standard of 5 mg/litre for open bathing in any water body. Additionally, the lake, which once had almost zero dissolved oxygen (DO), now shows a DO level of 1.2 mg/litre.



Today, one of the city’s cleanest lakes was once polluted with sewage and trash. It now boasts a thriving ecosystem with over 2,000 turtles, more than 150 species of birds, and over 25,000 fish.



Madhulika Chowdhary, founder of Dhruvansh (an NGO dedicated to preserving the lake for the past 8 years), said, “Merely restoring the lake is not enough; it must be properly maintained. During the restoration of Neknampur Lake, we faced numerous challenges, but we persevered, and today we see the fruitful results. True lake restoration goes beyond water cleanliness; it is about the entire ecosystem, including the lake’s surroundings.”



“Public awareness is crucial. It is important for people to understand the significance of protecting and maintaining water bodies and to avoid pollution,” she added.

