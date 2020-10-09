NEP-2020 will make India as the global hub of quality education: Governor

Hyderabad: National Education Policy 2020 will transform the Indian education system and will make it the global hub of quality education, said Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

She said that the NEP-2020 is going to mould the students as job-creators and not as the job-seekers.

The Governor was addressing the webinar on NEP-2020 organized by the Centre for South Indian Studies (CSIS) from the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. She stated that NEP-2020 was aimed at creating Global Citizens with strong Indian roots and added that if implemented in true spirit by all the stakeholders, the NEP-2020 will regain India's position as the Vishwa Guru.

The Governor called for the participation of different sections of the people in the implementation of the NEP-2020 so as to make India as the global knowledge superpower.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that it was important to ensure that we offer world-class education in Indian educational institutions.

She exhorted the people to understand the NEP-2020 in its holistic perspective and realize its potential to transform the Indian education system as the international destination for quality education.

"Establishing a Multi-disciplinary educational and research university in every district of the country and making higher education accessible to all the people is a vital component of the policy," said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Governor urged the academics and others concerned to strive to create better awareness about the policy and its implementation.

"Education in mother tongue at primary level will help students understand the concepts in a better way and many countries Japan, Germany, Korea etc that taught their students in mother tongue have become the leaders in technology. There is nothing to worry about to get educated in your mother tongue," she added.

Centre for South India Studies (CSIS) representatives like Kumaresan and others were present.