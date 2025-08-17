Never used my post to cultivate power and pelf: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has observed that he has never used his official position to cultivate power and pelf, saying “I have always used power delegated by people only for the welfare of the poor and development of the state.”

He was speaking after releasing a book “Hasitha Bhashpalu” penned by noted Telangana activist and poet Andesri on Saturday.

Mentioning that Telangana people had reposed faith in his leadership and given him a big mandate to rule the state, the Chief Minister amplified: “I will use the opportunity for the development of Telangana and make the state a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047, placing it as a pioneering state in the world.”

Alluding to erstwhile rulers of the state, he observed: “Leaders who claimed to be Telangana protagonists amassed wealth and own TV channels and newspapers… Real Telangana activists never boast about themselves. We are not activists but political leaders and move according to situation. I started my political career in 2006 and became the Chief Minister in 17 years.” The Chief Minister took a dig at the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government for constructing colourful and palatial buildings, saying “they are not growth indicators”. Real development is enhancement of the self-respect of the poor.

The People’s government constructed 4 lakh Indiramma houses and is supplying fine rice to the poor to help them lead a decent life in society. Adverting to his detractors in politics, the Chief Minister made some intriguing comments. He said leaders should have status for him to consider them as his enemies, adding: “In fact, I have never treated anyone as my enemy”. In the context, the CM said that he had never exploited his power against his antagonists.