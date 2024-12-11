New appointment at AIPC Telangana

Hyderabad: The All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) announced the appointment of Maria Tabassum as the Telangana Deputy State Head of the Academia domain. According to AIPC, In her new role, Maria will collaborate closely with Mohammed Abdul Lateef Atear, the Telangana State Head of the same domain, to drive transformative educational initiatives aimed at bringing meaningful change across the state.

AIPC Chairman Praveen Chakravarty announced Maria’s appointment on Tuesday. She pledged to contribute to educational reforms and societal progress through her leadership. Maria Tabassum, an educationist by profession and a social worker by choice, is passionate about leveraging education as a tool for lasting societal transformation. She is also a strong advocate for civil rights and works to support vulnerable communities.