New bus stand inaugurated in Yadadri

Yadadri: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy along with RTC Chairman Baji Reddy Goverdhan Redddy inaugurated the new Yadadri Bus Station on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said, "we have constructed a new bus stand at Yadadri with all the facilities for the devotees at a cost of Rs.7 crore."

"Chief Minister KCR developed Yadadri like nowhere else in the world. 20,000 devotees visit Yadadri daily and 35,000 on the weekends. There is a possibility of one lakh devotees visiting in the coming days. Accordingly, we are providing facilities to the devotees," the Minister said.

In this programmme MLA Sunitamahender Reddy, ZP Chairman Sandeep Reddy and others participated.