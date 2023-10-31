New Collector, CP for Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Director of Municipal Administration Pamela Sathpathy has been transferred and posted the new Collector of Karimnagar district and DCP-1 (Traffic) Rachakonda Abhishek Mohanty was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police in Karimnagar on Monday.

It may be recalled that at the instance of the Election Commission of India Karimnagar District Collector B. Gopi and Karimnagar City Police Commissioner L. Subba Rayudu have been transferred with immediate effect on Friday.

The transfers follow a letter from the ECI’s principal secretary.