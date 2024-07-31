New Governor of Telangana Jishnudev Varma Welcomed at Shamshabad Airport

Shamshabad, Telangana: Jishnudev Varma, the newly appointed Governor of Telangana, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport on Wednesday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Jitender, and other senior officials, greeted Varma as he arrived from Tripura.

As part of the formal reception, the new Governor was honored with a salute from the armed forces at the airport. This marks Jishnudev Varma's transition from his role as the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura to becoming the fourth Governor of the newly formed Telangana state.

The oath-taking ceremony for Jishnudev Varma is scheduled for 5:30 PM today. High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradeh will administer the oath of office. Distinguished guests expected to attend the event include Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Leader of Opposition KCR, various opposition party leaders, and Union Ministers.

The appointment of Varma comes at a crucial time as Telangana continues to evolve and develop its governance structure.