New Governor takes oath at Lok Bhavan

Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as the 5th Governor of Telangana at a solemn ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday. Noticeably, the new Governor took the oath of office in Telugu.

The oath was administered by Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister formally welcomed the Governor on behalf of the state government and the people of Telangana.

In a message to the people after assuming charge, Shukla, who earlier served as the Himachal Pradesh Governor, said he considered it a great honour to take up the responsibility of serving as the Governor of Telangana and would perform his duties with humility and respect.

Mentioning that he felt proud and fortunate to serve the people of the state, the Governor said Telangana is a land known for its cultural wealth, great traditions, and remarkable progress.

He described the Telangana region as a symbol of hope, innovation and resilience, adding that the unwavering dedication of the people, rich resources of the state, and strategic vision provide a strong foundation for comprehensive development and sustainable progress. Shukla reaffirmed his commitment to promoting integrity, unity and inclusive development in the state and called upon people to work collectively towards building a prosperous Telangana.

He concluded his message with the slogan of “Jai Telangana.” Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, legislators, senior civil and police officials, and other distinguished guests were present.