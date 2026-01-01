New industries set up at Medak Kondapur ready to go on stream

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has announced that several industries, developed with a collective investment of Rs 1,000 crore at the Kondapur Industrial Park in Medak district, have completed construction and are ready for inauguration.

The Minister held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday evening with representatives of the Kondapur Industrialists Association to review the final stages of the project. TGIIC Managing Director Shashank and other senior officials were also in attendance.

According to the Minister, a total of 64 industries have been planned for the park. Out of these, 36 units have finished construction and have made all necessary arrangements to begin operations immediately. Once these industries go on stream, they are expected to provide direct employment opportunities for approximately 5,000 local youth.

To ensure a smooth transition into the production phase, the Minister directed officials to resolve all pending power-related issues within the next month. He further instructed them to expedite the completion of the approach road connecting the industrial park to the national highway.

Sridhar Babu ordered that all remaining infrastructure works be completed at the earliest to facilitate the commencement of production across all units.