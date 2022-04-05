New NSUI president felicitated

Congress party in-charge Kadempalli Srinivas Goud with shawl and garlands at Shadnagar on Tuesday. Newly appointed NSUI (The National Students' Union of India) constituency president Jijo Johnson was felicitated by Shadnagarparty in-charge Kadempalli Srinivas Goud with shawl and garlands at Shadnagar on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Kadempalli Srinivas has urged Jijo Johnson and other activists of the party to work tirelessly for development of the party. He also said that we should be forefront to help people in need. NSUI national leaders Dinesh Sagar, Kothur MPTC Madaram Krishna, Youth Congress constituency president Sudhir, Youth Congress Shadnagar ex-presidents Madhu, Youth Congress district leaders Vamsi Goud, Ravinder, Senior leaders Bhaskar, Parushuram, Kothur Municipal Congress Members Madaram Narsimha, Sonla Nayak and others were also present.