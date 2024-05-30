New Official State Emblem of Telangana likely to be Unveiled on June 2, BRS protests

The eagerly anticipated new official emblem of Telangana State is likely to be unveiled on June 2nd, the state's Formation Day. This emblem is expected to represent the values and identity of the newly formed state.

The unveiling ceremony is set to take place in the capital city, where government officials and citizens alike are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the emblem. The design of the emblem has been kept under wraps, with only a select few individuals having seen it prior to the event.

The emblem is expected to be a symbol of pride for the people of Tug State, reflecting the rich history and culture of the region. It is also expected to serve as a unifying symbol for all residents of the state, fostering a sense of belonging and unity among its citizens.

Meanwhile, a sample of state emblem has been circulated in social media stating that it could be the emblem. However, official announcement is awaited on the same.





On the other hand, Former Minister KTR, along with BRS Working President and activists, staged a protest against the Congress government's decision to remove Charminar from the Telangana State Official Logo. The protest, which took place at Charminar, saw a large number of supporters rallying behind KTR.



During his address, KTR criticized the government for its secretive and deliberate act of changing the royal seal, stating that it is an insult to Hyderabad and its historical significance. He questioned the government on their plans to remove other historical symbols such as the Kakatiya art gallery.