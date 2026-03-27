New pedestrian bridge soon at Afzalgunj after study

The state government will commence work on a new pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj after incorporating peak river discharge parameters and ensuring alignment with the East-West Corridor of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. Providing a written reply to questions raised by Akbaruddin Owaisi and other AIMIM members regarding the Charminar Pedestrianization Project (CPP), IT Minister Sridhar Babu, speaking for the Chief Minister, confirmed the bridge was sanctioned for Rs 40 crore via a 2022 government order.

He clarified there is currently no multi-level car parking proposal at the QQSUDA Complex. The Minister stated that detailed engineering drawings for the iconic Afzalgunj structure are undergoing final vetting by the MRDCL. Regarding the broader CPP, several components have been completed, including 5.40 km of the Outer Ring Road and 2.30 km of the Inner Ring Road.

Notable progress includes granite paving around Charminar, construction of utility ducts, and the installation of hydraulic bollards to maintain no-hawker zones. Furthermore, the Minister addressed the proposed automatic multi-level car parking complex at the Charminar Old Bus Stand.