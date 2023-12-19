New residence for CM Revanth Reddy ready in Delhi

Hyderabad: An official residence has been prepared for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the national capital, Delhi. The official residence at 23 Tughlaq Road has undergone minor repairs and is fully equipped. The nameplate with the name of former Chief Minister KCR was removed and replaced with a nameplate with the name of Revanth Reddy in Telugu, Hindi and English languages.

KCR stayed in this house allotted to Revanth for almost 20 years. KCR moved to this house in 2004 as Union Minister. After that he continued this house as a movement leader and CM. Now with the loss of power, it has to be vacated. The officials have recently moved the belongings of KCR from that house. Meanwhile, will Revanth Reddy, who is going to Delhi today, get off at this house? Or? There is no clarity.