New traffic restrictions at Charminar Funday-Sunday

Hyderabad: In view of 'Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam' at the historic monument on every Sunday, the Hyderabad police has imposed certain traffic restrictions in its surroundings from 3 pm to 10 pm.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the city traffic police made certain arrangements to divert the vehicular traffic and also vehicle parking during the funday time in the evening. Citizens were requested to avoid Charminar route and take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience on Sundays.

Traffic from Afzalgunj and Madina will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Mitti-ka-Sher, Kali Kaman and Etebar Chowk and traffic from Falaknuma and Himmathpura will be diverted at Panchmohala, Charminar towards Shah Function Hall and Moghalpura Fire Station road, Bibi Bazaar.

Traffic from Bibi Bazaar, Mogalpura water tank, Hafeez Danka mosque, will be diverted at Sardar Mahal towards Kotla Alijah and Etebar Chowk and traffic from Moosa Bowli, Murgi Chowk and Ghansi Bazaar will be diverted at Laad Bazaar, Moti Galli towards Kilwath Road.

Visitors from Afzalgunj, Nayapul and Madina side will have to park their vehicles inside GHMC office, Sardar Mahal Mufeed-Ul-Anam Boys High School at Kotla Alijah.

Parking for visitors from Murgi Chowk and Shahalibanda side would be provided at Pension Office, Motigalli, Urdu Maskan Auditorium, Moti Galli, Khilwath Ground, AU Hospital, Charminar and Government City College.