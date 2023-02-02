Newly-appointed Collector of Mahbubnagar district takes charge

Mahbubnagar: Guguloth Ravi has taken charge as the new district Collector of Mahbubnagar, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, many public representatives, senior district officials and the Collectorate staff welcomed the district Collector with bouquets, flowers and felicitated him with shawls in his chamber in the new integrated district Collector complex.

While speaking on the occasion the district Collector said that he would strive hard to ensure that the Mahbubnagar district further picks up development pace for which he sought the cooperation and coordination of all the district authorities and the public representatives. "Even though I am new to Mahbubnagar district, however, with my past experience, I shall see that all the government priority programmes and schemes are effectively implemented in the district," said the Collector.

Adding further, the collector thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary and Excise Minister Srinvias Goud for giving him the opportunity to serve people of Mahbubnagar district.

G Ravi is 2015th batch IAS officer; his native place is Dharmaram village of Maripeda mandal in Mahbubabad district.